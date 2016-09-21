- Home
Sports
Runners master the mountain again
Runners take off from the starting line at the King of the Mountain race last weekend, Sept. 17.
Despite a brisk morning, 40 people came out for the annual King of the Mountain race this year, a 10K run starting at the Sportsplex and tracking along the biking and hiking trails off Johnston Street.
In bottom photo is the youngest runner Andre Moore, #63, who is eight years old and ran with his mom, Linda Zurkirchen, #64, in his first big race last Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
