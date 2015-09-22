  • Connect with Us

Terry Fox Run in Terrace, B.C. collects over $3,100

Terrace had 70 participants in this year's Terry Fox Run, collecting over $3,100.
— image credit: Rod Link
  • by  Jackie Lieuwen - Terrace Standard
  • Terrace, B.C. posted Sep 20, 2016 at 2:00 PM

The Terry Fox Run this year raised over $3,100 to fight cancer, with 70 people running and ten volunteers helping out.

“It was great!” said Kim MacDougall, organizer for the city.

“We had less people but raised more money.”

Last year, 130 people did the Terry Fox Run, collecting $3,015, and MacDougall said the weather was absolutely stunning.

This year the weather was nice, and even though numbers were down, MacDougall says she considered the day a success, and was pleased donations were up by nearly $100.

Registration was very smooth thanks to the ten volunteers, she added.

Roxanne Woods and her 11-year-old daughter Olivia, Team Just-live Loving, were the biggest fundraisers again this year. They exceeded their $1,000 goal and collected a grand total of $1,400 in pledges. There was also one $500 donation this year.

