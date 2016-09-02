Wet and wild ride

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Wild ride Mountain bikers rode a slippery, wet trail for the Wild Descent bike race on Aug. 28. The race had 19 riders and Kyler Highe was named king overall, finishing the race in just 2 minutes, 32 seconds. Tanya Reedy was the fastest woman at 3:07. In photo are the top three riders in the 19-29 age category, with race organizer Bruce Martindale in the back. L-R are Kyle Boivin, second place, Kyler Highe first, and Jonathan Webb third.