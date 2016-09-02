- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- N2K
- World
- Impress
-
Sports
Wet and wild ride
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Wild ride Mountain bikers rode a slippery, wet trail for the Wild Descent bike race on Aug. 28. The race had 19 riders and Kyler Highe was named king overall, finishing the race in just 2 minutes, 32 seconds. Tanya Reedy was the fastest woman at 3:07. In photo are the top three riders in the 19-29 age category, with race organizer Bruce Martindale in the back. L-R are Kyle Boivin, second place, Kyler Highe first, and Jonathan Webb third.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.