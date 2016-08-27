  • Connect with Us

National ringers

  • posted Aug 27, 2016 at 3:00 PM
Horseshoe nationals in Victoria were the first competition for Terrace
Horseshoe nationals in Victoria were the first competition for Terrace's Bruce Miller.
— image credit: Chantal Callbreath

Two Terrace, B.C. residents travelled to Victoria for horseshoe nationals Aug. 17-20.

Above is Bruce Miller, who  threw in the 'G' Elders class because this was his first competition. He finished third in that class, with 10 wins, four losses and 29.6 per cent ringers.

JP Bourgoin has a much more extensive horseshoe playing history, which included being ranked best horseshoe player in B.C. in 2014. See here for more on Bourgoin.

He finished fifth in the ‘A’ elders class with 52.3 per cent ringers.

He said that he did not do as well as he had hoped, but had some good games, winning six and losing eight against the top elders in Canada.

For all the national results and rankings, click here and scroll down to Aug. 17-20, Canadian Championships - Victoria, BC.

