King of the Mountain ready to challenge runners

In 2015, the King of the Mountain race saw 50 runners take on a cold day and slippery terrain on the trails.

The 39th annual King of the Mountain trail race is coming up fast and organizers say it’s for all levels of runners.

“[It’s] a great challenge,” says Kristine Ewald, adding that overall, trail running is easier on the joints than road running because of the softer ground compared to pavement. Ewald is hoping for 100 runners to participate in this fun and beautiful race.

Runner Brittany Lampton loved the race last year and signed up again this year.

“All signed up!! Looking forward to this year :) I did it my first time last year, I sure wasn’t the fastest ( more of a road runner) but it was so worth the beautiful scenery!”

The King of the Mountain trail race is 10 km of trails, starting at the Terrace Sportsplex, taking the bike trails from Johnson St. to the top of the hill and running the hiking trail back down.

Last year’s times to beat include Conner Block’s 0:52:29 first place in the Male 17 and Under category;

Avery Back’s 1:24:56 in the Female 17 and under;

Francois Dagenais Cote’s 0:48:10 in the Men’s 18-39, which was also the fastest time overall;

Kriste Johnstoen’s 0:54:13 in the female 18-39;

Judson Rowse’s 0:50:02 in the Male 40-54;

Erin Baker’s 1:08:26 in the Female 40-54;

Al Marleau’s 0:54:39 in the Male 55 and over; and Sherrie Hamer’s 1:12:25 in the Female 55 and over category.

Race registration is at Transcend Fitness, its website and at 9 a.m. race day Sept. 17 with the race set to start at 10 a.m.