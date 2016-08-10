Champion black belts battle in Terrace, B.C.

World Champion black belt Julio Carlos lands a superman punch against Prince George black belt and crowd favourite Cole Tibbett.

World Champion black belt Julio Carlos from New York won the middle weight division.

Maxine Bujold, former world champion from Quebec, won the light weight division.

Chelsea Stone from Saskatchewan won ladies.

Above two photos by Angie Healey. Doing a demonstration in the red light is Atlantis Taekwondo senior fighters Andre Favron and Jared Dumont.