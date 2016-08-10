Racers burn through Hot August Nites

Jason Schlosser and John Symes ready to race at the Hot August Nites drags on Sunday.

SUNDAY, JULY 31

Super Pro:

1) Paul Soares

2) Clint Dalla Vecchia

3) Steve Burkett

Pro:

1) Ted Moon

2) Dana Amado

3) Larry Craig

Bikes & Sleds:

1) John Symes

2) Chris Rego

3) Robin Kilgren

Jr. Dragster:

1) Quinn Amado

2) Delaney Ribeiro

3) Logan Calkins

Tom Burbee burns rubber at the Sunday races, July 31.

MONDAY, AUG. 1

Super Pro:

1) Ted Moon

2) Tom Burbee

3) Ryan McDonald

Pro:

1) Ed Hildebrandt

2) Jeremiah Wiebe

3) Jeremy McBride

Bikes & Sleds:

1) Ian Barriford

2) John Symes

3) Matthew Christiansen

Jr. Dragster:

1) Quinn Amado

2) Delaney Ribeiro

3) Logan Calkins

Quick 8:

1) Jeremy Arthur Soares

2) Paul Soares

Above is Paul Soares talking to his son Brodie Soares as he waits in the dragster for his race.