Sports
Racers burn through Hot August Nites
Jason Schlosser and John Symes ready to race at the Hot August Nites drags on Sunday.
SUNDAY, JULY 31
Super Pro:
1) Paul Soares
2) Clint Dalla Vecchia
3) Steve Burkett
Pro:
1) Ted Moon
2) Dana Amado
3) Larry Craig
Bikes & Sleds:
1) John Symes
2) Chris Rego
3) Robin Kilgren
Jr. Dragster:
1) Quinn Amado
2) Delaney Ribeiro
3) Logan Calkins
Tom Burbee burns rubber at the Sunday races, July 31.
MONDAY, AUG. 1
Super Pro:
1) Ted Moon
2) Tom Burbee
3) Ryan McDonald
Pro:
1) Ed Hildebrandt
2) Jeremiah Wiebe
3) Jeremy McBride
Bikes & Sleds:
1) Ian Barriford
2) John Symes
3) Matthew Christiansen
Jr. Dragster:
1) Quinn Amado
2) Delaney Ribeiro
3) Logan Calkins
Quick 8:
1) Jeremy Arthur Soares
2) Paul Soares
Above is Paul Soares talking to his son Brodie Soares as he waits in the dragster for his race.
