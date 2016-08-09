Sports rush at Riverboat Days

In the U12 soccer final, Hazelton, left, faced Kitwanga, right, at the Thornhill Primary field.

Soccer results:

In the men's division, Smithers won first place, Terrace second, and Kitsegas Providers got third.

In women's, Terrace won first, Kitwanga second.

In masters, Kitwanga was first place winner, Greenville won second.

U12 winner was Kitwanga.

U8 winner was Kitwanga.

Slo-pitch photo: Cam takes to bat for the Blacksocks in the semi-final slo-pitch game against the Reapers. At the Riverboat Days tournament, Prestige won first, Grim Reapers second, and Blacksocks third.

Motocross photos: Reagan Sieg (turquoise suit) and Kyle Demelo (black, yellow and red suit) compete in the Freestyle Motocross Madness event July 30. The event, part of Riverboat Days, took place at the Skeena Mall parking lot.

The horseshoe competition on Sunday, July 31, drew a small handful of people to the pits behind Heritage Park. First place winner was J.P. Bourgoin, second place went to Joe Ciatoli from Prince Rupert and third was Bob Price.