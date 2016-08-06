Volleyball kills at Riverboat Days 2016

Keel Haldane spikes the ball at the annual Riverboat Days Beach Blast Volleyball competition July 31.

Volleyball tournament results:

TWO ON TWO

Competitive: Thing1 & Thing2

Recreational: Swing Low

THREE ON THREE

Competitive: Shank City: Population 3

Recreational: Been Around the Block

FOUR ON FOUR

Competitive: Unknown 4

Recreational: Cracked Pepper