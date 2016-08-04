Motorists warned to take caution on Highway 113 Sunday

Cyclists will be riding roadside along Highway 113 during The Terrace Gran Fondo between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Motorists traveling between Terrace and Lava Lake this Sunday are asked to drive cautiously on Highway 113 as there will be several cyclists sharing the road in north and southbound lanes.

The riders will be participating in The Terrace Gran Fondo and will cover up to 160km between NWCC and the picnic site on Lava Lake.

The event will begin at 10:00 am at NWCC and close at approximately 4:30 pm.

Caution signs will be posted along the route.