That's no way to treat an animal

Dear Sir:

I work from home and I’m up in my office minding my own business when a bark of pain, clearly, floats through my window. As I look out, I see a salty haired man “walking” his beautiful aged beagle.

I was shocked to find that this aged man was being impatient with a dog whose tail was in the air and in the midst of having a bowel movement. (Sorry if this offends, but it gets worse.)

He was yanking on her leash impatiently. She would waddle over as she (I assume female but from my vantage I couldn’t tell) was attempting to clear herself of her own debris.

When she gave an inch, he took a foot and then-yank! She would yelp. This went on across the street from me for over five minutes.

I wish I had addressed him directly, thus I do it now.

Mr. Yanker;

I would rather, as a resident on this block, have picked up dog poop on my lawn than know that the person who didn’t pick it up was abusing their dog.

Because, causing pain to a creature while it’s doing something natural is, in fact, abuse.

1) Stop yanking on your dog. She came willingly when she was done, waging her tail contentedly. Chances are, when you yank you prolong the process because her anxiety causes it to become more difficult.

2) Just give her the right to poop in peace. As you get older, do you need more time on the porcelain throne? Your impatience is what made me notice in the first place.

3) Give this creature the same treatment you want when you are being cared for by nurses at the end of your life. I know two of them who care for geriatric patients; I’ll tell them to look out for you.

4) Remember everything she’s given you over her life. Has she been there in moments of pain? She is a beautiful dog who’s been there for you during the prime of her life. Remember that and reciprocate it.

Please don’t forget the golden rule folks. It applies to our animals who trust us to love and care for them to the best of our abilities.

Like us, they get old. Patience and understanding for our furry friends is never out of style.

My first memories of animals is of a beautiful beagle with short legs cuddling me while I was sick. She passed back in 1991 but she was perfect in every way.

Mr. Yanker, your dog is the perfect version of herself. Give her some respect.

PS - bags are cheap, you get them for free from the grocery store. Put a few in your pocket, will ya?

Amanda Ramsay

Terrace, B.C.