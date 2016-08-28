It never hurts to say thank you

Corey Cotter is one of the smiling faces who hands you coffee out the drive-thru window at Tim Hortons on Lakelse Avenue, and is one of those people who should be acknowledged each day.

Dear Sir:

There are many people in our daily life we can admire and thank and show our gratitude. Firefighters, nurses, doctors, police officers, teachers, musicians, artists, lawyers, judges, electricians and plumbers are just some of those on the list.

They are there for us in our times of need and they help us out. They make our daily lives easier too.

Take the time out of your rushed life to make sure they know how much you appreciate them.

Additionally, I believe that there are some people out there who have jobs that often get taken for granted, and people don’t say thank you enough to them. Some of those include cashiers, servers, waitresses, stockers, dishwashers, and receivers. These people work hard too. They stock products, lift heavy items even if they have back pain or joint pain. They help customers, they answer questions.

Then they go home and still have a life to live and work to be done. Sometimes they get yelled at and have people get angry at them because they make a mistake, or don’t know something, or they forget where an item or product is, or their store or establishment just does not have what that person is looking for.

So what. We all make mistakes. We all forget. We all do not know everything. That’s what makes everyone equal. We all mess up.

That’s how we learn and get better. Every person has a million thoughts rushing through their heads every day and night. If you forget a few times because your mind is just too over whelmed with stress. Do not beat yourself up over it. It is what makes you human.

When you are in a store or restaurant, or fast food place try to remember to say thank you to these people who work in these professions. Sometimes it may be the only thank you they receive. These people need encouragement, smiling faces, conversations, and support just as much as anyone does. What we do not need though is anger or yelling from a person.

Try to remember to think before you act and make sure what you are getting angry about is worth getting angry about. You never know how long any word you say to a person may stick in their brains. Or what it can do to their day, mood, stress, pain, and life.

Try not to get mad or freak out over little problems or little mistakes. Just politely ask for them to be changed and if a person has done all they can and still cannot provide what you are looking for, make sure they know that is okay. That you know they tried and that you appreciate that. Thank you for reading and to any one in any profession in the world, thank you for doing what you do. Thank you for all your help and support. Thank you for getting out of bed and showing up on time. Thank you for trying your best. Thank you for putting up with so much. Thank you for trying to brighten our days no matter how your day is going.

Kimberley Wilson,

Terrace, B.C.