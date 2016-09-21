Cops for Cancer's Tour de North arrives in Terrace, B.C.

Robert Pictou, host of Open Connection on CFTK here in Terrace, leads the Cops for Cancer Tour de North riders off Hwy 16 and into the Totem Ford parking lot late this afternoon, Sept. 21.

On their sixth day of a seven-day, 850 km ride, the Cops for Cancer Tour de North cycled into Terrace in the late afternoon in what Terrace's media rider Robert Pictou said was the first nice weather of the trip.

Pictou, host of Open Connection on CFTK-TV, led the group of 30 riders into town and said the ride was going well.

When asked if he would continue biking or return to running, he said he had already bought a bike.

The group began its journey in Prince George Sept. 16, with a send off from Heritage Elementary School students and over the next five days, made stops in Vanderhoof, Fort. St. James, Fraser Lake, Burns Lake, Houston, Smithers, Moricetown, New Hazelton and Gitwangak before arriving in Terrace.

The tour, in its 15th year, heads out on the last leg of its trip to Prince Rupert tomorrow.