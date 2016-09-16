Man arrested after theft of donations box from Tim Hortons

The Terrace RCMP responded to approximately 45 calls for service from September 15th, 8 am till September 16th, 8 am. During the same time period eight people were lodged in Terrace Cells, none for intoxication.

