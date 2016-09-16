- Home
Man arrested after theft of donations box from Tim Hortons
The Terrace RCMP responded to approximately 45 calls for service from September 15th, 8 am till September 16th, 8 am. During the same time period eight people were lodged in Terrace Cells, none for intoxication.
Downtown Terrace
- A man passed out on Greig Ave. Police transported the man to Mills Memorial Hospital where he was later arrested again.
- Breach of no consume alcohol condition. Under investigation.
- Fight on Lakelse Ave. Checks of the area were done.
- A group yelling on Lakelse Ave. Police arrested a man who continued to cause problems.
- Two men not welcome at a store on Lakelse Ave. Police spoke with the two men. No issues.
- Theft of a donation box from Tim Horton’s on Lakelse Ave. A 56 yr old man was arrested. Charges are being forwarded to Crown Counsel.
- Theft of a bike. The bike was recovered by the owner. Under investigation.
- Suicidal man. The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to Mills Memorial Hospital.
- People smashing things with weapons on Lakelse Ave/Lazelle Ave. Checks of the area were done.
Elsewhere Terrace
- A purple wallet was found in the field by the hospital and Sande Over pass
- Domestic dispute. A 54 yr old man was arrested for breaching no contact and no consume alcohol conditions. He is held for court.
- A black Samsung Galaxy S5 phone was stolen. Under investigation.
- A shirtless man outside of the mall. Police spoke with the shirtless and shoeless man who was talking to a mailbox. The man was arrested.
- Suicidal man. Unsubstantiated.
- Police observed a man and a woman passed out in a parking lot on Lazelle Ave. Both were arrested.
- Threats were uttered when a vehicle purchased second hand failed to work. Police spoke with the people involved.
- Theft at a school. Under investigation.
- Police arrested an intoxicated man who was observed urinating in the George Little Park.
- Breach of a no contact condition. Police spoke with the people involved.
- Assault at George Little Park. Checks of the area were done. Under investigation.
- Two men fighting in the park. Police spoke with one man in the area who was breaching conditions of not to consume alcohol when outside of his residence. The 29 yr old man was arrested and is held for court.
- Theft of money from a bank account. Under investigation.
- Domestic dispute. A man gained access to a residence by kicking in a door then assaulted a woman. The intoxicated 33 yr old man was arrested.
- Vandalism to a vehicle. Under investigation.
- Suspicious vehicle at the Cassie Hall School.
- 911 call. Familial dispute. Police spoke with the people involved and a resolution was reached.
- Noise complaint in an apartment complex. Police spoke with the people involved.
- Late mushroom picker. The person returned home while the report was being made.
- Two people trying door handles on Straume Ave. Checks of the area were done.
- Wellbeing check. The person was fine.
- An intoxicated woman no longer welcome at a residence. Police spoke with the highly uncooperative and intoxicated woman. She was arrested.
- A large noise heard in the area of the Medical Building. Checks of the area were done.
- An intoxicated man refusing to exit a cab, then damaged the cab when he did. Police located the man. Checks were conducted and the man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The 25 yr old man was arrested.
- A man banging on doors and ringing doorbells on Davis Ave. The man was located and arrested.
- Breach of a no contact condition. Police spoke with a person.
- Unlicenced driver. Unfounded.
Kulspai
- An intoxicated woman yelling and staggering around. Police arrested the woman who turned violent and attempted to kick the police.
- Harassing text messages. Police spoke with the people involved.
Thornhill
- Intoxicated person wearing only underwear on Muller Ave. Checks determined that the man was breaching a no consume alcohol condition. The 33 yr old man was arrested and is held for court.
- Domestic dispute. Under investigation.
Rural
- A wallet was stolen from an unsecured truck parked on Ackroyd Rd during the night of September 13/14.
If you have information about crime contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca or by texting keyword TERRACE followed by your message to 274637 (CRIMES).
