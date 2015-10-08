Fourth person enters northwestern B.C. NDP nomination race

First term City of Terrace councillor Michael Prevost wants to be the NDP candidate for Skeena in next spring's provincial election.

The race for the Skeena riding's NDP nomination for next spring's provincial election has welcomed a fourth person to the lineup.

Michael Prevost, elected to Terrace city council in 2014, wants to ensure that the next provincial government enters into revenue-sharing discussions with the members of the Northwest B.C. Resource Benefits Alliance, a coalition of northwestern local governments looking for a share of resource taxation revenues.

"I fundamentally believe that this is the key to economic and social security for our communities. The resource benefits alliance will help local governments alike ensure that community members can look forward to a sustainable and prosperous future," he said.

Prevost, who works for Northern Health as a registered nurse, said he has been an NDP supporter well before he could legally vote.

"I am running for the nomination because I believe that I can be a strong and passionate voice in the BC legislature," said Prevost, who was born and raised in Terrace.

“I have seen how health, education, and housing for instance have been eroded over time. I see the need for the development of a comprehensive poverty-reduction strategy that is inter-ministerial and identifies concrete targets. It is unacceptable that over one in five children live below the poverty line."

As for the NDP looking to follow incumbent Skeena MLA Robin Austin with a candidate who is, instead of a white male, a member of a minority, a woman, an aboriginal person or a person with a disability, Prevost said the BC NDP want its caucus to be as diverse as the people of B.C.

"While I am obviously a white male, I do identify as a member of the LGBTQ2 (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered, queer, two-spirited) community. I happen to be a gay, white male."

Prevost joins UNBC associate professor Bruce Bidgood, former Coast Mountains school trustee Nicole Halbauer and Northwest Community College communications director Sarah Zimmerman in the race to be the NDP candidate for Skeena.

A nomination meeting date has yet to be set and the candidates for the nomination are now lining up supporters in preparation.