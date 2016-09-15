Man arrested after snooping around dealership in middle of night

Terrace RCMP responded to approximately 157 calls for service from September 9th, 8 a.m. till September 15th, 8 a.m.

During the same time period, 33 people were lodged in Terrace cells – 24 of these people were lodged for intoxication.

Here are some of the calls responded to:

A 2007 Mazda 3 and a Dodge truck collided on Kalum Lake Rd./Falcon Dr. Minor injuries to some of the people involved. The Mazda was towed.

Police pulled over a silver Honda Civic travelling at a high rate of speed on Kalum St. The 28-year-old driver provided samples of breath that resulted in warns. He was issued an Immediate Roadside Prohibition and the vehicle he was driving was impounded.

A man attempting to break into a residence on Old Lakelse Lake Dr. A door was damaged. Police arrested a 38-year-old man. He is held for court.

Police observed a man walking around the cars parked at a vehicle dealership in the middle of the night. Checks determined that there was an outstanding Prince George warrant for the 42-year-old man’s arrest. The warrant was executed.

Domestic assault. A man suffered minor injuries. Police arrested a 50-year-old woman. Charges are being forwarded to Crown Counsel.

Numerous unlocked vehicles were broken into on Old Lakelse Lake Dr.

Two motorcycles in the ditch on Old Lakelse Lake Rd. One person suffered minor injuries and the other more significant injuries. Both were transported to Mills Memorial Hospital by BC Ambulance.

Vandalism on Cypress St. Yard ornaments were thrown about.

Group of youth smoking pot on Thomas St. A blue Chevrolet was pulled over and the 19-year-old driver was issued a driving suspension for being impaired by drugs. The vehicle was towed.

Assault. A woman suffered numerous injuries. Under investigation.

Domestic assault. A woman suffered minor injuries after she was thrown head first into an object. Under investigation.

Break and enter to a business on Park Ave. The front glass of a building was broken with an object.

A blue 2015 Ford truck was pulled over on Hwy 37/Hwy 16. The 29-year-old driver provided samples of breath that resulted in warns. She was issued an Immediate Roadside Prohibition.

