Is this scooter yours?

TERRACE RCMP are looking for the owner of this scooter.

WANTED: one scooter owner.

That's the message this morning from Terrace RCMP after officers picked up an abandoned scooter the night of Sept. 13.

It was found in the Sparks St./Soucie Ave. area of the horseshoe.

The owner, or someone who knows who may own the scooter, should call the Terrace RCMP detachment at 250-638-7400.