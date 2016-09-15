  • Connect with Us

Is this scooter yours?

TERRACE RCMP are looking for the owner of this scooter. - CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
  • Terrace, B.C. posted Sep 15, 2016 at 10:00 AM

WANTED: one scooter owner.

That's the message this morning from Terrace RCMP after officers picked up an abandoned scooter the night of Sept. 13.

It was found in the Sparks St./Soucie Ave. area of the horseshoe.

The owner, or someone who knows who may own the scooter, should call the Terrace RCMP detachment at 250-638-7400.

 

 

 

 

 

