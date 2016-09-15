- Home
News
Is this scooter yours?
TERRACE RCMP are looking for the owner of this scooter.
WANTED: one scooter owner.
That's the message this morning from Terrace RCMP after officers picked up an abandoned scooter the night of Sept. 13.
It was found in the Sparks St./Soucie Ave. area of the horseshoe.
The owner, or someone who knows who may own the scooter, should call the Terrace RCMP detachment at 250-638-7400.
