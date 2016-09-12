Haisla chief councillor to run as BC Liberal in northwestern B.C.

Ross, first elected to a councillor’s position in 2003 for the Haisla Nation of Kitamaat Village and its chief councillor over two terms since 2011, has often spoke of the need for a strong and responsible First Nations presence within industrial development.

He’s been at the forefront of promoting the establishment of a provincial liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry, keying on the locations of Kitimat and Kitamaat Village as the prime beneficiaries of planned LNG export terminals.

But Ross has also been an opponent of one specific industrial project, Enbridge’s planned oil-carrying Northern Gateway pipeline which would also end at an export terminal in the area.

“My life’s work has been getting First Nations to the table with industry and government, so that all British Columbians can benefit from economic development,” said Ross in a release Sept. 12.

“I’ve done everything I can as chief councillor. Now I want to do everything I can in the Legislature to make sure we are sending a strong message to the world: Northwest BC is open for business and our communities, aboriginal and non-aboriginal alike, are ready to welcome good jobs and investment.”