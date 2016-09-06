Fisherman's body recovered near Terrace, B.C.

Three swiftwater rescue members of Terrace Search and Rescue look for a fisherman after his he fell out of his pontoon boat on the Copper River Sept. 2.

Terrace Search and Rescue recovered a man's body on the Copper River late last week.

On Sept. 2, at about 12:30 p.m., Terrace Search and Rescue (SAR) was called for a rescue/search at approximately 35 km on the Copper River after witnesses reported seeing a male fisherman fall out of his pontoon fishing boat.

Witnesses were unable to locate the fisherman after he entered the water; Terrace SAR mobilized from the SAR Base at approximately 1:14 p.m.

Three swiftwater rescue technicians, suited up ready to enter the fast flowing water, flew to the area with Lakelse Air Helicopters.

A support crew drove to the area with additional gear and resources ready for an extended search/rescue operation on the Copper River.

The teams in the field maintained communications with the manager in Terrace with a satellite phone, teams in the field were tracked with inreach satellite devices.

After reaching the area by helicopter, the swiftwater team immediately located the pontoon boat; from the air, the team then located the body of the fisherman in the water.

The swiftwater team immediately landed and team pulled the male from the water, the SAR team determined the male was deceased.

RCMP on scene along with the BC Coroners Service assisted the team in returning the deceased male back to Terrace.