Police confirm woman's death on train tracks in Terrace, B.C.

Terrace RCMP has confirmed the death of a 38-year-old Terrace woman following an incident in the area of the Terrace CN train yard earlier this week.

On Wednesday August 31, at approximately 05:31 a.m., Terrace RCMP received a report of a fatal incident involving a pedestrian and a CN train near the 3100 block of School St. at the east end of the Terrace train yard.

Police were called by CN staff at the time of the incident indicating that the woman had suffered fatal injuries. Separate sources identified the woman as Vanessa Harris.

Terrace RCMP is continuing to assist the BC Coroners Services with the investigation into the woman’s death.

This is the second death on the train tracks: the first was Bernard Romeo Desjardins, 59, of Terrace on Aug. 26.

Police said no further information is being released at this time.