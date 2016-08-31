Coast Mountains School District posts condolences to teacher's family

Coast Mountains School District #82 has posted condolences to the family of one of their teachers who died in the fatal crash on Hwy 37 South yesterday afternoon, Aug. 30.

Dave O'Brien, 59, died in a chain reaction accident of four vehicles that also sent four motorists to hospital with various injuries.

On the school district website, district superintendent of schools Katherine McIntosh wrote the following:

"It is with heartfelt sadness that we share the sudden passing of school district employee, Dave O’Brien on August 30, 2016. Dave passed away tragically in a motor vehicle accident.

"A long-term employee, Dave held the position of Teacher at Skeena Middle School in Terrace at his passing, a position he held since September 1993. Dave joined the school district in February 1991 as a Teacher on staff at Bear Valley School in Stewart.

"Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are extended to Dave’s wife, Sharon and to his family. Their sadness and loss is shared by his many friends and colleagues of Skeena Middle School and the school district family.

"School administration and district staff are ensuring proper supports are in place at Skeena Middle School for staff and students.

"Although very appreciative of the support received, Dave’s family has respectfully requested privacy during this sad and difficult time. Service arrangement details will be shared once available.

"Dave will be dearly missed by all, especially by those people who had the privilege to know him personally."