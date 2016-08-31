Details of cause of four-vehicle fatal accident released by police

Terrace RCMP and RCMP Western Pacific Traffic Services, or highway patrol, are continuing to investigate the four vehicle collision on Hwy 37 South in the Williams Creek Bridge area.

At approximately 2 p.m., August 30, the Terrace RCMP received a report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 37 in the Williams Creek Bridge area, 20 km south of Terrace.

Investigators have confirmed that one driver died as a result of the collision.

Observations from the scene examination and witnesses have indicated that the chain reaction collision occurred when a 2009 blue Chevrolet pick-up truck traveling southbound on the Williams Creek Bridge crossed the double solid line into the opposing lane.

The blue Chev pick-up truck immediately struck a northbound three-ton GMC cube van and struck a second vehicle, a 2013 White Ford pick-up truck, which was also northbound behind the cube van.

The force of the impact sent the GMC cube van into the path of a southbound 2003 Grey Ford F150 pick-up truck.

The 59-year-old male driver and registered owner of the 2003 Gray Ford F150 was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 60-year-old male driver of the blue 2009 Chev 1500 pick-up was transported to hospital in serious non-life threatening condition.

The male driver and female passenger, both in their 50s, from the 2013 Ford F150, were transported to hospital with reported minor injuries as was the 48-year-old male driver of the GMC 3 Ton Cube Van, who also suffered minor injuries.