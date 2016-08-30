Terrace RCMP continue to investigate fatal four vehicle crash on Hwy 37 South

Police continue to be at the scene of a four vehicle crash that killed one and sent four others to hospital around 1:30 p.m., today Aug. 30, on Hwy 37 South at Williams Creek bridge.

The crash, which involved three pickup trucks and a cube van, happened about 15 km south of the Hwy 37/Hwy 16 intersection in Terrace and closed the highway in both directions.

A 59-year-old man, the sole occupant of one vehicle, died following the collision at Williams Creek Bridge, said Terrace RCMP Sgt. Mike Robinson.

It's believed two vehicles were travelling in each direction with one directly behind the other, said Robinson, adding that the road was wet.

It's not known exactly what happened but after the collision, all the vehicles were on the bridge.

Two people were able to get out of their own vehicles but two more had to be extricated.

“Several civilians assisted initially and Thornhill and Terrace fire departments as well as Kitimat and Terrace ambulances helped extract two people and treat all involved,” said Robinson.

Northwest Traffic Services, also known as the highway patrol, is investigating with the assistance of Terrace RCMP officers and a collision analyst, added Robinson.

As for how the accident happened or any more specific details, Robinson didn't say.

“No comment except we are actively trying to determine the cause,” he said.

Drivers can avoid the accident scene and continue on their way by taking the detour on Old Lakelse Lake Road.

DriveBC estimated that the road will re-open between 9 p,m. and midnight and the website will have updates.

Anyone with information about the crash or who may have witnessed it, is asked to call Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400.