Identity of man who died in CN Rail yards released

Police, fire and ambulance personnel check out the site where a CN freight train apparently hit a person Aug. 26. - MARGARET SPEIRS
  • posted Aug 30, 2016 at 3:00 PM— updated Aug 30, 2016 at 4:05 PM

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed the identity of a man who died in Terrace Aug. 26.

He was Bernard Romeo Desjardins, 59, of Terrace.

At about 7 p.m. on Aug. 26,, Desjardins and a companion were on foot, crossing northbound through the CN Rail yards behind the 3100-block of School Road.

A freight train was travelling eastbound on the northernmost track.

The companion was able to get off the tracks before the train came, but Desjardins was not able to do so, and was struck by the engine.

He was deceased at the scene.

The BC Coroners Service and RCMP continue to investigate this death.

Desjardins's family has been notified of his death.

On behalf of family members, the BC Coroners Service requests that the media respect their privacy during this difficult time.

