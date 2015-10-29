Coroners service investigating death in CN rail yard in Terrace , B.C.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel check out the site where a CN freight train apparently hit a person Aug. 26.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating after a person apparently was run over by a freight train here in the late afternoon of Aug. 26.

“[We] can confirm that we are investigating a death which appears to involve a pedestrian run over by a freight train late Friday afternoon,” said coroners service spokesperson Barb McLintock.

“Everything is very preliminary at this point beyond that basic information.”

Police, fire and ambulance were called out to the scene and a CN official was on-site as well.

Terrace RCMP Sgt. Mike Robinson didn't comment, saying it was the coroner's investigation.