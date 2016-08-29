Improvement work to start on Sande overpass in Terrace, B.C.

Work will soon be underway to upgrade the Sande Street overhead bridge in Terrace, announced Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Todd Stone, Aug. 29.

A $1.06-million contract for the project was awarded to Kingston Construction Ltd. of Surrey.

Work will include resurfacing the bridge deck to improve the running surface and preserve the existing bridge superstructure.

"Improving the overhead bridge at Sande Street was a priority project for this community and part of our B.C. on the Move commitment to invest $180 million over the next three years to repair and replace provincial bridges," said Stone.

"We also recently completed work at the Sande/Keith intersection, so all of these improvements will mean increased safety and reliability for both residents and commercial traffic travelling through this area on a daily basis."

The total cost of the project is $1.5 million and is scheduled to be completed at the end of October.