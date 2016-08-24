Man who died in Terrace, B.C. hospital identified

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed the identity of the man who died following an interaction with the RCMP in Terrace on Aug. 21, 2016.

The man was Nicolas Allan Jeppesen, aged 29, of Terrace.

In the early afternoon of Aug. 21, 2016, RCMP members were called to the area of Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace in response to a report of a man carrying an axe.

Officers encountered Jeppesen near the hospital's helicopter landing pad.

A conducted energy weapon, similar to a Taser, was used subdue Jeppesen.

During the interaction, Mr. Jeppesen sustained injuries and was taken inside the hospital but died a short time later.

The BC Coroners Service and the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) continue to investigate this death.

The mandate of the IIO is to investigate whether any offences may have been committed by the police officers involved. The mandate of the BC Coroners Service in such cases is broader, and the coroner's investigation may look at the events which led up to the final fatal outcome and whether there are reasonable and practical recommendations that could be made which might prevent future deaths in similar circumstances.

As of late last week, investigators with the IIO were looking for witnesses.

The witness contact number for the IIO is 1-855-446-8477.