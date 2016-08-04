- Home
VIDEO: Margaret Atwood to cameo in TV adaptation of novel 'Alias Grace'
Margaret Atwood's novel "Alias Grace" is being adapted into a six-hour miniseries, which will air on CBC and stream on Netflix outside Canada. Atwood says the adaptation's writer-producer Sarah Polley is a "brilliant writer."
Canadian Press video
