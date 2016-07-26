- Home
VIDEO: 'Stranger Things' is more than a horror show, says teen star
Thirteen-year-old Finn Wolfhard says he loves the new series "Stranger Things" because he says it isn't simply a horror series. The Netflix series, which stars the Vancouver actor, was released mid-July.
Video courtesy of Canadian Press.
