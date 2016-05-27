VIDEO: Summer songs to add to your playlist

Picking that right summertime playlist can make or break your party. And with record labels flooding us with options, there's plenty to choose from. But which songs will be the unforgettable anthems to the season?

This week we're taking a look at few tracks that could dominate beach and barbeque playlists over the coming months.

Finding you beats for the summer heat, this is the Next Big Thing.

Danish singer Mo already knows what it feels like to be a part of a big hit. She lent her voice to the verses of last year's summer smash "Lean On," from duo Major Lazer and DJ Snake.

And while that track didn't exactly make her a household name - it was a solid start to her mainstream pop music career. Check out the promising sound of "Final Song." You can hear "Final Song" on streaming music services.

Pairing an Australian producer with a Canadian vocalist is proving to be a potent mix for chart success. It all comes down to Flume – the Sydney music-maker who has already snuck onto the Billboard Hot 100 with "Never Be Like You."

The song features Toronto-based singer Kai who melds her smooth voice with a pounding hip-hop beat. The end result is captivating and almost certain to be one that won't go away any time soon. You can hear "Never be Like You." It's available to stream.

Summer looks particularly good for Zara Larsson. The 18-year-old Swedish singer has risen from international obscurity to global stardom in a matter of months. For that she can thank the success of "Never Forget You," a duet with MNEK which has been one of the surprise hits of 2016. That could open the doors for "Lush Life."

The track was a big hit in Scandinavia this time last year, but fizzled when it was released in North America. But another go at it could help "Lush Life" find a second wind, with its carefree dance vibes that evoke early Rihanna. You can check out the video for "Lush Life" on YouTube. And those are some music picks to fuel your summer.