Terrace Legion prepares to host special events

Branch #13 of the Royal Canadian Legion recently presented a check for $1,000 to the Terrace Curling Club to support junior curling. Back row left to right are Mary Ann Misfeldt, donations chairperson Br. #13; Les Kutenics, Terrace Curling Club; Ryler Haugland-Kutenics, junior curler; Denham deJong, junior curler; Agnes Taylor, Br. #13 secretary. Front row left to right are junior curlers Laekyn Haugland-Kutenics, Leighton Sallenback and Calleigh Sallenback.

The first meeting of Branch #13, Terrace, of the Royal Canadian Legion met the requirements for a quorum and numerous housekeeping issues were discussed and voted on.

The addition of an ATM in the Branch was noted which will provide a convenience to our members and guests.

Cde. Reddy, Membership Chairperson, noted that we have 29 unpaid members so if you have been meaning to pay your dues for 2016 now would be the time to do it.

The fee for membership for 2017 was set at $55.

A budget for entertainment was approved for the fall term and the members were informed of the following events:

Sept. 17th Karaoke

Sept. 24 is the next Trivia Night with pizza and other food choices will be available.

Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, a Johnny Cash Tribute Band will be appearing at the Legion. Tickets are $25 and there is a limited number of tickets for each performance. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Members and guests are invited to join us for this extremely popular event. Further information or questions on any of these events are available by emailing secretary@branch #13.org.

Other events to look forward to will be a Halloween Night function, a Grey Cup Party, Choir Night and possibly other special occasions. Watch this column for further information as items are confirmed.

If the Branch has your email, you will also see announcements from our secretary on happenings.

It was noted that the raffle of the ATV had been extremely successful and with the addition of a donation from the Branch, a donation of $10,500 from the monies raised will be made to the training of a service dog.

The Bursary Chairperson informed the meeting that a total of $4,500 in Bursaries had been given out from The Frank Morris Branch #13 Benevolent Fund to three Terrace students to assist them in furthering their education.

Our sincere congratulations to these very worthy recipients, Jackson Gagnon, Amy Bjorgaard and Jen Dahl. The Executive and Membership wish them all success in their future ventures.

Don’t forget Steak Night the first Friday of every month and the ongoing Saturday afternoon Meat Draws. The next General Meeting will be in the Legion at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.

We Will Remember Them