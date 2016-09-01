Sleeping in forest 'lovely': Terrace, B.C. air cadet

Cadet Emma Wiebe of 747 Unicorn Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron pauses to enjoy the early light of dawn as she clears up her site after overnight survival training as part of her General Training Course at Albert Head Cadet Training Centre.

Cadet Emma Wiebe, 13, from 747 Unicorn Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron (RCACS) in Terrace believes sleeping out in the forest is better than sleeping indoors as she takes part in her survival training this summer.

“Sleeping outdoors is way better than sleeping inside,” says Wiebe.

“It is lovely to wake up in the fresh air.”

Cadet Wiebe is spending the summer at Albert Head Cadet Training Centre (CTC) on a two-week General Training Course this gives cadets a taste of many aspects of the cadet program and like the cadet program itself, it is free.

Cadet Wiebe, who loves gardening and growing her own vegetables, has been a cadet for a year.

She joined cadets because her brother was a cadet and really wanted her to join.

“I thought it would be really strict but it turned out it was a lot of fun. My brother was right, I have made good friends here,” says Emma.

More than 3,400 Sea, Army and Air Cadets are participating in summer training activities across B.C. this summer.

Other cadets have had the opportunity to travel across the country and even overseas.

To find out more about the Cadet Program, visit www.cadets.ca or follow us on Twitter @BC_Cadets.