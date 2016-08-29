Skeena Valley Fall Fair booklets available

The 2016 Skeena Valley Fall Fair booklet is available.

The 2016 Skeena Fall Fair booklets are now available.

Booklets have all the information about categories to enter in the exhibition hall, 4-H Achievement Events and Open Classes, Open Livestock Classes, and information for vendors and dates, times and entrance fees for the fair grounds.

Pick up one at the following locations: Terrace Public Library, Creative Zone, MacCarthy GM, Nor-Burd RV, Spotted Horse Nursery, Sherwood Mountain Brewhouse, Northern Savings Credit Union and the Terrace Standard.

The Skeena Valley Fall Fair is Saturday, September 10 at the Thornhill Community Grounds. The exhibit hall is in the Thornhill Community Centre.