Terrace homelessness benefit concert in the works

Members of the Majagaleehl Nisga’s brass band marching at an event in Terrace last summer.

A Nass Valley brass band is planning to host its long-awaited benefit concert during Riverboat Days with proceeds going to help the city’s homeless.

The Majagaleehl Nisga’a band, which will be playing at the George Little Park on July 31, is aiming to reach $15,000 in donations which it will then distribute to social agencies in the community.

“I really hope that something good and innovative can come out of this,” said band director Craig McKay. “I really believe that it is a matter of connections when it comes to people that are on the streets.

“Hopefully what we can do is get them on a program that will help reintegrate them into society.”

The band is inviting people experiencing homelessness and others to the event and Kermode Friendship Society is offering up transportation to-and-from where homeless individuals are quartering for the night.

The concert had to be postponed multiple times this year due to deaths within the Nisga’a nation.

But now the band has decided to hold the benefit during Riverboat Days festivities because it will go ahead regardless of other circumstances, said McKay.

The City of Terrace has also stepped in to assist the event organizers and will be issuing donation receipts on their behalf.

“Once we receive the funds, we will sit down with any entity in Terrace that has an interest in the area of homelessness and then we will distribute the funds accordingly until we reach zero,” said McKay.

The brass band, made up of smaller groups from all four Nisga’a communities, also have the support of the Nisga’a Lisims Government.

McKay illustrated the concert will feature a wide array of music - from overtures to rock-and-roll.

They also plan to challenge their own government as well as those at higher levels to match the total raised at the event.

Entry for the public is free and cash and ‘dry good’ donations will be accepted.