Relay for Life draws dedicated supporters

Cancer survivor Elaine Barton (left) holds a Canadian Cancer Society survivors sign as she marches at the national Relay for Life at Skeena Middle School May 28.

Cancer survivors gathered at Skeena Middle School track over the weekend to raise money for the annual Relay for Life fundraiser to fight against cancer.

Participants included friends and family who came out to cheer on survivors or walk the track themselves.

Over $83,800 was raised in support of the Canadian Cancer Society at the May 28 event.

Though the turnout was noticeably lower this year, donations coordinator Amanda Berry says that means those who did attend showed extra dedication.

“This year is a little shy of where we were at last year, but we had less participants than we did last year,” Berry explained.

“Our average participant actually raised more funds per person and that's something that we really want them to be proud of.”

The donations will support cancer research and prevention initiatives as well as support programs for those battling the disease.

Last year, over 70 people from the Terrace area used the Canadian Cancer Society's Kordyban Lodge for those undergoing cancer treatment in Prince George.

This was the 17th year that the Relay for Life was held in Terrace.